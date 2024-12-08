Carjacking suspect shot by DPD before seven arrests made on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A carjacking suspect is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot by the Detroit Police Department before seven arrests were made on the city's east side earlier this weekend.

DPD's auto theft team was following a carjacking crew who allegedly tried to carjack a man with an AR-style weapon late Saturday evening (Dec. 7).

Shots were fired when officers moved in, and when officers returned fire, one of the alleged carjacker was struck.

The shooting took place at a gas station on Conant & Outer Drive, before the crew was arrested about a mile away at I-75 and 7 Mile.

"These suspects are believed to have committed five more carjackings," Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison told us after the arrests were made. "As a result of them being off the streets right now, the city of Detroit is a safer place."

