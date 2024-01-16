Carl Rose Jr., owner of Carl's Golfland, passes away

(WXYZ) — Carl Rose, the owner of Carl's Golfland, a local golf equipment and apparel company that has grown to a nationally known brand, has died.

The company posted on Facebook that Rose passed away on Jan. 11, 2014.

His father, Carl F. Rose, founded Carl's Golfland in 1958 on the outskirts of Pontiac. It moved to its current location in 1962 and has since expanded.

Rose Jr. had been involved in the business since he was a kid, according to the company's website, and took over for his parents in 2000, expanding and growing the business to a second location in Plymouth and then growing the brand online nationally.

"You can often find Carl on our sales floor greeting or assisting customers. Being a business owner and proud father, Carl doesn't get out to play as much as he'd like - when he does, he makes the most of it!" the website reads.