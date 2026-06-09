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Carney says the new Canadian-built bridge across Detroit River that Trump threatened will open

Prime Minister Mark Carney
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sean Kilpatrick/Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to mark Pride Season by participating in a flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press via AP)
Prime Minister Mark Carney
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TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says a new Canadian-built bridge across the Detroit River that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block will open soon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to take place Friday while the bridge itself is expected to open to traffic later this month.

Trump demanded in February that Canada turn over at least half the ownership of the bridge to the U.S. federal government and agree to other unspecified demands in his latest salvo over cross-border trade issues.

The bridge connects Ontario and Michigan and would be a vital economic artery between the two countries. It had been expected to open in early 2026.

Carney made his comments on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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