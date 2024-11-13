Carolyn Clifford honored with Neal Shine Award at National Philanthropy Day event

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is being honored for giving back to the community at a special awards dinner tonight.

Carolyn will be among those honored at the Greater Detroit Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' National Philanthropy Day celebration. She will be presented with the Neal Shine Award for Media Commitment for Philanthropy.

The award is "presented to individuals with media activity focusing on building communities, demonstrating a consistent ethical foundation, showing a commitment to and success in making metropolitan Detroit a better place to live, and developing leadership and personal involvement in others."

The ceremony is being held Wednesday evening in the Anderson Theatre in Henry Ford Museum at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

Click here to find out more about the event and the honorees.