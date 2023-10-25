Carpool lanes now open along I-75 in Oakland County; here's when they're active

High-Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) lanes are now open along I-75 in Oakland County after crews completed prep work this week.

The carpool lanes run on the inside lane in each direction of I-75 between 12 Mile Rd. and South Blvd. in Oakland County. The lanes are the first of its kind in Michigan.

Drivers using HOV lanes will have to have at least two human occupants inside the vehicle when used on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The exception is motorcycles, transit buses, police and emergency vehicles.

Outside of those designated hours, the lanes are available to all motorists regardless of the number of occupants.

State and local police will monitor the lanes and drivers to make sure they are using them correctly. Those using them incorrectly will be ticketed.