Cashier ambushed at Detroit Family Dollar during robbery; 2 men wanted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are hoping to catch two men who robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's west side Tuesday.

The store is located on West Davison Street near 14th Street, and police say a cashier was shot during the heist.

It's the season of giving, but the Detroit Police Department says the holidays are also a time where people get desperate.

A captain on scene said two men stormed into the Family Dollar and approached an employee. They were demanding money.

"The clerk complied with the robber's demand and the robber continued on and asked the clerk to gain access to a register that he had no ability to access," said Capt. Eric Tosqui with the Detroit Police Department.

Police say that's when one of the robbers then shot the 23-year-old cashier in the leg. We're told he's in stable condition Tuesday night at a local hospital.

"This is something I would expect," said Kayla Davis, who lives nearby. "This area is a terrible area to me."

We asked police if robberies are common in this area.

"There's no recent patterns to anything over here," Tosqui said, "It is a commercial establishment, so we are on careful eye, especially during the holiday season.

Police say the thieves were able to access a safe in the store and got away with $900. Employees were noticeably shaken up and the store was closed for the night.

"We'll be looking at all the types of video assets in our area trying to pin down this individual," Tosqui said. "It is likely people in this area know who committed this robbery and we are asking them to come and help out the police department, they can always go to 1-800-Speak-Up."

Police released an image of the suspects from surveillance video.