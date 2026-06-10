Cast of 'Letterkenny' coming to Detroit in February for 'Letterkenny Live'

(WXYZ) — Stars of the hit Crave & Hulu show "Letterkenny" will be coming to Detroit this winter for a return of "Letterkenny Live."

It will take place at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., reuniting the cast for the first time since the series ended its 12-season run.

According to organizers, the stars coming include Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach)

The show will also feature never-before-seen sketches and materials, they said.