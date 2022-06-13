Caught on video: Wrong-way truck plows into building on Woodward after hitting car

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Stunning surveillance video shows the driver of a truck veer into oncoming traffic on Woodward near 7 Mile, strike a white sedan and crash into a building Monday afternoon in Detroit.

“I thought the building was going down,” said business owner Hassan Fayad, CEO of 411 Therapy.

He commended the Detroit Police Department for their quick response.

DPD Commander Kurt Worboys said an altercation happened around 1 p.m. in Palmer Park that led to a vehicle chase. He said police believe the driver of the red truck was chasing the driver of the white sedan before the truck driver drove the wrong way on Woodward and intentionally struck the white sedan, sending the truck into the building.

The employees at a car wash nearby told 7 Action News they heard shots fired and got down before the truck plowed into the building and flipped, but police say they don't believe any shots were fired at this point.

Surveillance video shows two people crawl out of the truck after the accident. Police say the driver of the white sedan and the red truck have been taken into custody.

“It’s a terrible way of trying to resolve your issues,” said Worboys.

A gawker crash occurred near the scene after the incident; Worboys is reminding people to drive safely.

