CAVA set to open Downtown Detroit location on Sept. 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — CAVA, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, is set to open its location in Downtown Detroit later this month.

According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the location in Downtown Detroit will tentatively open on Friday, Sept. 26.

Inside the CAVA location in Downtown Detroit

The location was originally announced earlier this year in Bedrock's building at 636 Woodward Ave. – near Shake Shack and Chipotle.

“The addition of CAVA to downtown Detroit will bring a fresh, modern concept to the city,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said. “Their commitment to bold, healthy food and vibrant community experiences aligns perfectly with the energy that defines Detroit. We’re delighted to introduce high-quality brands like CAVA to the heart of the city.”

In July, CAVA opened its first Michigan location in Canton, with people lining up outside and around the building.

