CBP seizes 339 pounds of cocaine from Canada-bound truck near Ambassador Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers seized 339 pounds of cocaine near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry on Tuesday.

According to CBP, a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and during a physical inspection, officers found bricks of white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags and four moving boxes.

Subsequent testing confirmed the cargo was cocaine.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver is facing federal prosecution.

Customs and Border Protection said more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine has been seized at Michigan ports of entry this year alone.