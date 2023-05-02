CCS students tapped to design annual Pine Knob Music Theatre posters

(WXYZ) — 313 Presents announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Detroit’s College for Creative Studies for the annual design of Pine Knob Music Theatre posters.

According to a press release, CCS will hold an annual poster competition for the venue among the college’s students.

The winning poster for this year will be unveiled on Thursday, May 11. Ten student designs from a CCS Illustration class are in the running. Students with the top three designs reportedly received scholarship awards from 313 Presents; the winning poster will be available for purchase throughout the season with a portion of the proceeds going to CCS.

“The artistry we saw to kick off our first-ever Pine Knob poster competition was outstanding and inspiring,” said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to showcasing and supporting future CCS students in what we hope to be an annual event for many summers.”