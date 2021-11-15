CDC researching flu outbreak at University of Michigan; 300+ cases in the last week

(WXYZ) — The CDC is at the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor after the campus has experienced a "large and sudden increase" in flu cases.

The Washtenaw County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the university are all working with the CDC.

According to the university, the first positive influenza case was found on Oct. 6, and since then, there have been 528 cases with 77% in unvaccinated individuals.

In the last week, there have been 313 cases with a 37% test positivity rate and the week before had 198 cases and a 27% test positivity rate.

The goal is to learn more about how the flu is spreading and the vaccine's effectiveness as the country is heading into flu season.

"Through prompt detection and collaboration with county and state health officials, as well as School of Public Health and Michigan Medicine researchers, we quickly identified these cases as influenza A(H3N2) virus infections," said Lindsey Mortenson, UHS medical director and acting executive director. "PPartnering with the CDC will accelerate our understanding of how this flu season may unfold regionally and nationally in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Health officials at the university are asking people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.