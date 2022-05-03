Watch
CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

Posted at 2:22 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 14:22:04-04

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are restating their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a statement saying Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks on public transportation, as well as in airports and train stations.

Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down a government requirement for masking in public transportation. The Justice Department is appealing the decision.

