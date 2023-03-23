CDC study shows prevalence of autism increasing, early intervention is key

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Instead of one in 44, it's now one in 36 eight-year-old children identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). That’s according to an analysis published today in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

This new rate does not apply to the entire United States. Researchers pulled data from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. It’s a surveillance program in 11 communities across the US that collects data on the prevalence and characteristics of kids with ASD.

The latest data also showed that the demographics of 8-year-old children with ASD in these communities had shifted. For instance, there was a 30% higher ASD prevalence among Asian, Black, and Hispanic children in 2020 than in 2018. And for the first time, the percentages of some ethnic groups were higher when compared to white children. White children that identified with autism was 2.4%, compared to Black children at 2.9%, Hispanic children at 3.2%, and Pacific Islander children at 3.3%. But just because these numbers are higher doesn’t mean that rates in the white communities didn't increase - they did. 8-year-old white children had a 14.6% higher ASD prevalence in 2020 than in 2018.

Let’s talk about the impact the pandemic had and how delays can affect children with autism.

Data from the second report also comes from the same 11 communities. And researchers did find that the pandemic caused delays during the early months after COVID arrived. 4-year-old children were less likely to be screened or diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder compared to a group of 8-year-old children when they were the same age. This is most unfortunate. Because delays can have long-lasting effects. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. And people with ASD may behave, communicate, and learn differently from other people. That’s why early intervention is imperative. It can have a positive impact by helping children learn new skills and overcome challenges at school and in their personal lives.

I strongly recommend that parents learn the behavioral signs of autism, such as reduced eye contact, lack of facial expression, not responding to their name, or indifference to caregivers. These characteristics can surface between the ages of 1.5 and 3-years-old. Of course, all babies develop at their own pace. But if anyone feels that a child is not hitting age-appropriate milestones, it's important to see a doctor to discuss these concerns.