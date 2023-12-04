Cedar Point announces completion of Top Thrill 2 roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — Cedar Point announces the completion of Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster. The coasters new 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower is an addition to the existing “top hat” tower that will touch the clouds over the Cedar Point Peninsula.

Cedar Point Cedar Point unveiled Top Thrill 2 on Tuesday, the world's tallest and fasted triple-launch strata roller coaster, on the site of the former Top Thrill Dragster.

“The final piece, a section of red steel track, was hoisted and secured into place today. This significant milestone designates the completion of Top Thrill 2’s track work as the park prepares the ride for its 2024 debut,” Cedar Point said Monday.

Park officials say riders will be launched in reverse at 101 mph “rising into the sky at a 90-degree angle on the new tower.”

Cedar Point Cedar Point unveiled Top Thrill 2 on Tuesday, the world's tallest and fasted triple-launch strata roller coaster, on the site of the former Top Thrill Dragster.

To learn more about Top Thrill 2, visit cedarpoint.com.