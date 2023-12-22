Cedar Point hosting special event for total solar eclipse in April 2024

A total solar eclipse is set for April 8, 2024, and Cedar Point is celebrating with a special event called Total Eclipse of the Point.

The line for the total solar eclipse stretches from Dallas to Cleveland and up into the Northeast.

According to NASA, the timing of the solar eclipse will happen around 3:15 p.m. for Cedar Point, and the amusement park sits directly in the path of totality.

"Experience the thrill of select rides on The Boardwalk and savor specialty food and drinks at the Grand Pavilion Restaurant & Bar. You won’t want to miss this rare and spectacular cosmic celebration with breathtaking views of the eclipse from the sandy shores of the beach or the elevated viewing decks at Grand Pavilion," Cedar Point said.

They haven't released many details on the event, but said more will come on their website in the future.

Here are the timetables for Cleveland for the solar eclipse:

