Cedar Point reportedly lowers the price of admission for 2023

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Cedar Point has lowered the price of admission, according to Cleveland.com.

According to the website, it will cost $80 for a gate admission, down from $85 in 2022, and up from $75 in 2021.

The website reports that the last time prices dropped was in 2006 when it was from $44.95 to $39.95.

People can still get discounted daily tickets on the website, however, and most don't purchase at the gate.

A daily admission ticket online is $49.99, and a 2023 summer pass is $105. A gold Pass, which includes the waterpark, is $140 for the season.