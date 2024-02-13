Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal workers for 2024 season

Cedar Point has announced it wants to hire 7,000 seasonal associates ahead of the 2024 season.

“Our associates are key to delivering memorable experiences for our guests from all over the world,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Whether they’re working a front-line position interacting with guests or managing backstage operations, there’s an opportunity to play an important role in making people happy.”

The Roller Coaster Capital of the World® will hold a week-long hiring period from February 17-24, both online and at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

Cedar Point is looking to hire associates for the following positions:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

Hotels

Maintenance

Behind-the-scenes roles and many more

During Cedar Point’s 2024 season, hourly pay will range from $13 - $17 depending on position, experience and prior service.

“Cedar Point offers competitive wages and benefits, along with many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park,” park officials said.

Cedar Point’s Recruiting Center is located at 2210 1st St. in Sandusky. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to apply.

To apply online, visit cedarpoint.com/jobs.

