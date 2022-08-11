Cedar Point unveils plans for The Boardwalk with new ride, attractions & space for 2023

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point announced plans for 2023 to open a new themed area called The Boardwalk, right along the Lake Erie shore.

According to Cedar Point officials, The Boardwalk will bring people back to yesteryear and the park's heyday, with a new ride, dining and entertainment experiences coming to the former Lakeside Midway.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

Part of The Boardwalk will be the Wild Mouse Roller Coaster, which is a nod to the park's original Wild Mouse coaster. Its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the 1,312-foot track.

Artist concept rendering only. © Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

At 52 feet tall, the ride experience will be like a game of cat-and-mouse as it goes through spins, drops, turns and more. It will be the park's 18th roller coaster.

The anchor of The Boardwalk will be Cedar Point's Grand Pavilion, an entertainment space that will include a new restaurant, lakeview bar and much more. It will commemorate the park's original Grand Pavilion which debuted in 1888.

Artist concept rendering only. © Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

There will also be family rides at The Boardwalk. Two existing family attractions, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will be relocated to the Boardwalk. Scrambler will be renamed Atomic Scrambler, and The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will be refreshed and renamed Calypso.

Finally, Cedar Point will bring back the $99 gold pass, which will include unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking, in-park discounts and more for $99. You can add an early entry with The Platinum Pass for $250.

The Boardwalk is set to debut on opening day in May 2023.