Celebrate National Margarita Day with these deals in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Thursday is National Margarita Day and several restaurants and bars in metro Detroit are offering deals for the day.

Every year on Feb. 22, we celebrate the tequila drink, and despite cold temps, the marg will can take you to paradise in a hurry.

Bahama Breeze is offering their classic margaritas for just $2.22, (get it, 2/22) which is a 67 percent discount!

Chili's is promoting it's Chambord Flirt margarita for just $5, and if you want to pay even less, On The Border is selling $2 margaritas as well as complimentary chips and salsa.

According to National Margarita Day's website, there are other local places in Michigan with deals.

Those include: