Celebrated WXYZ-TV writer John Terry retiring after 41 years at Broadcast House

(WXYZ) — It is a bittersweet day here at Broadcast House as we celebrate the career of WXYZ-TV writer John Terry, who has been a crucial part of Channel 7's storied history.

John is retiring from the business after 41 years.

While you might not recognize his name, you've almost certainly heard his words. For the past four decades, John Terry has been the voice of Bill Bonds, Diana Lewis and so many other Channel 7 legends. John has been OUR voice. His words have been heard by millions and millions of people who have lived, worked and raised families in our area.

"As we look at those whose shoulders we stand on, those who have helped make Channel 7 the standard of excellence that it is, John Terry’s name is right up there. I want to thank John for making us better," said WXYZ-TV News Director Tim Kochenderfer.

John has helped make our world make sense, through our biggest tragedies and greatest triumphs.

We want to thank John for what he has meant to our station, and what his work has meant to our viewers. We wish him the best on this new chapter!

