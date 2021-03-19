Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Celebrating Women's History Month: 'This is our time ladies!'

items.[0].videoTitle
As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month and highlight the achievements of dozens of amazing women throughout metro Detroit, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan is too.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 17:56:51-04

(WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month and highlight the achievements of dozens of amazing women throughout metro Detroit, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan is too.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to a pair of trailblazers committed to helping other women reach their potential and live their dreams.

Meet Linda Orlans, Founder and Executive Chair of Orlans Associates PC ,nd Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services.

Congratulations on all of your amazing accomplishments and may your stories inspire others!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!