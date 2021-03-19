Celebrating Women's History Month: 'This is our time ladies!'

(WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month and highlight the achievements of dozens of amazing women throughout metro Detroit, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan is too.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to a pair of trailblazers committed to helping other women reach their potential and live their dreams.

Meet Linda Orlans, Founder and Executive Chair of Orlans Associates PC ,nd Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services.

Congratulations on all of your amazing accomplishments and may your stories inspire others!

