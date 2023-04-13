Celebrating WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen after 35 years at Channel 7

(WXYZ) — Tonight will be bittersweet as we say goodbye to our friend, our colleague, and a gem who has been a staple at WXYZ Channel 7 for 35 years — Dave LewAllen.

You can watch his final newscast Thursday evening on 7 Action News at 6 p.m.

First as a sports anchor and reporter, and finally as a weekday evening anchor for the 7 Action News team, we wanted to take a look back at Dave's amazing journey here at 7.

In 2004, Dave made the switch from sports anchor to news anchor — first on the weekends and then to the main anchor chair.

We fondly refer to him as "Davey Lew" here in the halls of Broadcast House, and he's a kind and gentle soul.

Dave has been honored as a Silver Circle recipient from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and he is a four-time Emmy Award winner.

Prior to coming to Channel 7, Dave worked for WJBK-TV and WLNS-TV in Lansing. He's had stints in radio and did play-by-play for the University of Detroit Basketball team.

Dave conceived and hosted "Golf Michigan," and has hosted numerous specials here on Channel 7, including the Woodward Dream Cruise, Light Up the Season, and the Rochester Hometown Christmas Parade.

Every year he's been the host of the Big, Bright Light Show in Downtown Rochester, which is why people fondly refer to him as the "mayor of Rochester."

Dave has covered three Super Bowls, the World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Finals, The Masters, the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup matches.

But near and dear to Dave's heart is being on the board of The Rainbow Connection. They provide wishes for Michigan children with life-threatening illnesses.

He has served as president of the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association, and for a decade, he was chairperson of a charity golf outing for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.

Dave volunteered for charities including St. Vincent de Paul, Cass Community Social Services, and the St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit.

He's a proud graduate of Central Michigan University and he played football for the Chippewas before deciding journalism would be his future. Just recently, he became one of the first inductees for Brighton High School's Wall of Fame.

Dave loves golf, reading, politics, fishing, and baseball card collecting.

Now, in his retirement, he will have more time for his beloved wife, Sandra, a teacher, and their two adult children. But, Dave said while he may be dropping the news mic, there's still more for him to do in the future.