Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — An international party on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday celebrated the completion of the bridge deck.

Officials said with Wednesday's celebration, the bridge is officially a border crossing.

WXYZ

From concept to construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been in the works for over 20 years.

Now one monumental step closer to completion, it will soon be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America at .53 miles.

WXYZ

"What we’re going to see is potentially thousands of hours every day where trucks are no longer stuck in traffic, trying not only to cross our border but navigate traffic through our downtown cities," said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing Infrastructure Communities, at the celebration.

WXYZ

So what's left to be done until the bridge is open to the public?



Electrical system work

Installation of drainage pipe accessories

Fire suppression work

Fine-tuning of stay cables

Road surface work

Safety signage installation

A peregrine falcon nesting box needs to be put into place

Among the closed list of those celebrating Wednesday were Gordie Howe's sons Marty and Murray.

"They called when they first had the idea of doing this and they said ‘Would it be alright to use Gordie's name?’ I said ‘Are you kidding me? Of course.'" Marty Howe told our team.

WXYZ

Murray Howe said, "Our dad would be so proud of this moment. It’s just so exciting to see."

"It’s one thing looking at it from the road here, but when you look at it from the bridge here, it’s amazing," Marty Howe said. "You look up and you have to keep going like that. I was almost scared I was going to pass out."

The historic bridge will support movement of millions of people and goods for economic growth. And even more than that, it's purposed to be a symbol of friendship between Detroit and Windsor, much like Gordie Howe himself.

When asked what he'd like drivers to feel as they cross the bridge for the first time, Murray Howe replied: "I would like to just have them feel the joy and freedom we have to cross over to these two countries and celebrate all that is the United States and all that is Canada."

WXYZ

"I’ll be happy to get across and not wait so long to do it," Marty Howe said.

Staff say the bridge will be open by fall of 2025.