Celebration of life planned for longtime Detroit music publicist Matt Lee

A celebration of life has been planned to honor longtime Detroit music publicist Matt Lee, who died this week at the age of 68.

Lee was a fixture in the city’s music scene.

Posts across social media mourned the loss of Lee, whose clients included the Detroit Jazz Festival, Dutch Girl Donuts, The Schvitz, Dakota Inn Rathskellar and more.

"This guy was my publicist for over 20 years. He was more than that, though. He was funny, kind, sarcastic, and cool. He remembered my children’s names and what they all were doing, and was such a great support person for the Detroit community. We will all miss you, Matty Lee. My condolences to your family," musician Julianne Ankley wrote on social media.

The celebration of life will take place Wednesday, July 1 at Cadieux Cafe on Detroit's east side. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and there will be tributes from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. After that, there will be live music.