Celebrity sighting: Gwen Stefani visits Pizza Sam's in Midland over the weekend

MIDLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — One Midland pizza shop got quite the surprise over the weekend when singer Gwen Stefani popped in.

Kevin Coleman, the general manager of Pizza Sam's in Midland, says the star swung by to order a small cheese pizza on Saturday.

"She was super nice and down to earth," said Coleman of the visit, noting that families inside the pizza place also asked to take photos.

She was apparently in Michigan for the Blake Shelton concert at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant.

Check out Pizza Sam's post below: