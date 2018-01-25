Cell phones will be banned at Jack White's upcoming Detroit concert

7:40 PM, Jan 24, 2018
MCMINNVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 29: Singer/Songwriter Jack White Hosts Tennessee Tourism &amp; Third Man Records 333 Feet Underground at Cumberland Caverns on September 29, 2017 in McMinnville, Tennessee.

(WXYZ) - Jack White has banned the use of cell phones at upcoming live shows, including his show in Detroit on April 19.

A statement announced that shows would be "phone-free," encouraging concertgoers to experience the music in person.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show," the statement said. You can keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse." 

However, White's team assures fans that although phone are banned, they will still be able to post photos and videos on social media.

"For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help ou with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive," the statement said.

"Repost our photos and videos as much as ou want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."

