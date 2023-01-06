Center Line school officials warn about stranger danger incidents

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Center Line school officials are warning parents about two stranger danger incidents where kids were approached by motorists Thursday morning.

Officials notified parents about the incidents later in the day.

According to officials, in one of the incidents that occurred around 7:30 a.m., a man sitting in a silver 4-door Honda Civic began yelling at a Wolfe Middle School student to come to him. The student's mother was parked nearby and trigger the panic button on her car alarm. The motorist then drove off. At the time of the incident, the Civic was parked on State Park Street near Automobile Avenue, east of Van Dyke.

The second incident occurred two hours later, around 9:30 a.m., while a Center Line High School student was walking to classes in the area of Engleman Street and Van Dyke. In a similar report, the student says he was approached by a man driving a light blue minivan who pulled over to the side of the road and started yelling and, possibly, gestured toward the van. The student walked away and reported the incident to front office administrators.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Center Line Public Safety Department.