Central Michigan launches new four-year nursing degree program

Central Michigan University campus
AL GOLDIS/AP
FILE - The Central Michigan University campus is shown Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 10:57:07-05

Central Michigan University has become the latest university in Michigan to add a four-year nursing program to its curriculum.

The university announced Monday the campus-based nursing degree program is aimed at addressing the growing demand for nurses in Michigan.

According to CMU, the first students will enter the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the January 2025 spring semester, with a new group of approximately 30 students starting every semester following.

Citing statistics, the university said registered nursing jobs are expected to rise nearly 8% by 2030 with thousands of openings per year in the industry.

“We’ve wanted this program at CMU for years, and now it’s happening. We are so excited to be able to offer our students the opportunity to become a BSN trained nurse at CMU," Tom Masterson, the dean of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professionals, said in a statement.

According to CMU, the program will also offer a learning experience through the Interprofessional Education and Practice Center and a new nursing lab.

