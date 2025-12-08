Central Michigan to face Northwestern at Ford Field for GameAbove Sports Bowl

(WXYZ) — The Central Michigan Chippewas will be in Detroit for the holiday season as they'll face the Northwestern Wildcats at Ford Field.

Both teams announced over the weekend that they will play in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Friday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

"The GameAbove Sports Bowl annually showcases the energy of Detroit and the passion of its football fan base. GameAbove remains committed to giving back to the community and we are again honored to work with the Lions to bring college football fans one of the most exciting bowl games on the schedule," said Matt Shepard, Chief Outreach Officer at GameAbove.

CMU finished the season 7-5 overall while the Wildcats finished with a 6-6 record.

Tickets for the game go on sale Monday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. They start at $29 and are available on the bowl game's website.