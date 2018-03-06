Central Michigan University student formally charged in parent's slaying

WXYZ - A 19-year-old Central Michigan University student who police say killed his parents last week inside of his dorm room was formally charged with the crime.

James Eric Davis Jr. was video arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday, and is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Davis Jr. was charged with the murders of Diva and James Davis. His parents came to pick him up for spring break after he was checked in to a local hospital for erratic behavior.

Police said Davis committed the crime while his parents were packing him up. The gun used in the murder was James Davis Sr., who was a part-time police officer in Illinois.

The shooting put the campus on lockdown until Davis Jr.’s arrest 16-hours later.

