CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Museum of Art has parted ways with its CEO in the days after the FBI raided the Florida museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The paintings seized by the FBI last week are the subject of an investigation into possible wire fraud and conspiracy.

Museum board chair Cynthia Brumback said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the board of trustees is "extremely concerned" about the exhibition of 25 paintings.

The statement didn't say if Aaron De Groft resigned or was fired. De Groft has repeatedly insisted that the art is legitimate.