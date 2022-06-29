Watch Now
CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid

John Raoux/AP
The exterior of the Orlando Museum of Art is seen where artist Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings were on display, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. On Friday, June 24, 2022, the FBI raided the art museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to Basquiat following questions about their authenticity. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 12:22:37-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Museum of Art has parted ways with its CEO in the days after the FBI raided the Florida museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The paintings seized by the FBI last week are the subject of an investigation into possible wire fraud and conspiracy.

Museum board chair Cynthia Brumback said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the board of trustees is "extremely concerned" about the exhibition of 25 paintings.

The statement didn't say if Aaron De Groft resigned or was fired. De Groft has repeatedly insisted that the art is legitimate.

