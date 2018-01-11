Certain recalled 2006 Ford Rangers are immediate risk to safety, company says

1:24 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Getty Images

(WXYZ) - Ford issued a critical warning that certain recalled 2006 Ford Rangers with defective Takata air bags are an "immediate risk to safety."

Affected owners are urged not to drive these vehicles and to contact Ford immediately to schedule a free repair.

Ford says it will send mobile repair teams to owners' homes, tow vehicles to a local dealership for repair and provide loaner vehicles - all free of charge.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top