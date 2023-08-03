'Certainly not ideal': Disappointment as S.S. Badger car ferry forced to cancel remainder of season

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WXMI) — The S.S. Badger car ferry has been forced to cancel the remainder of its summer season after a piece of their docking equipment fell into Lake Michigan. While crews were initially hopeful they could get things back in working order within a few days, they found damage that will take some time to fix.

SS Badger suspends operations for the season

It was a celebratory year for the Badger, kicking off its 70th season back on May 18.

On the morning of July 21, one of the two "lifting structures" that crews use to load vehicles on and off the ship collapsed into Lake Michigan.

Interlake Steamship Company purchased the S.S. Badger at the end of 2020.

After the collapse, the company dispatched divers, marine engineers and others into the water to determine what had happened, and to begin the process of implementing a fix.

Scripps One of the S.S. Badger's lifting structures after being damaged on July 21

Unfortunately, after further assessment, they determined the damage was too extensive to complete in a few days or weeks.

On the evening of Aug. 1, they announced that they would be forced to cancel the rest of the Summer 2023 season.

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs — and doing it the right way — so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities,” Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Steamship Company, said in a statement.

They say it will take months to remove and then reconstruct the damaged component.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disruption in plans. We know that our passengers and our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc rely on the Badger. We thank them for their support, patience and understanding as we tackle this unexpected and disappointing end to our season," said Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

Scripps The S.S. Badger on Wednesday, August 2

You can stay up to date on everything S.S. Badger by stopping by their website here or their Facebook page here.