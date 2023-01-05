Watch Now
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept side
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:07:43-05

DETROIT (AP) — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line.

By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market.

Four models — Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, Lordstown Motors' Endurance and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup — already are on the road.

And this year or next, three others — the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and Tesla's Cybertruck — are scheduled to roll out.

Yet executives at Ram, which is Stellantis' truck and commercial vehicle brand, say it doesn't bother them to be following rather than leading their competitors.

