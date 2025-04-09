Changes may be coming to fluoride in our drinking water; not all local cities use it

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fluoride has been added to our drinking water for decades but soon, the mineral could be dumped due to plans by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop the recommendation.

“In an age of fluoridated toothpaste and mouth washes, it makes no sense to have it in our water," Kennedy said at a recent press conference.

Citing health risks, Kennedy is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending it.

The Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin says it is the EPA that sets the limits on what is allowed in our water.

“What the EPA is going to do is go back and look at these studies that have come out since July of 2024, and we’re prepared to act based on the science," Zeldin said.

We went through the CDC's database to see what local communities add fluoride to their water. Five water systems in Macomb County do not add fluoride, including Mount Clemens and Romeo.

Seventy-one out of 121 water systems in Oakland County do not add it. That includes Rochester, Oxford, White Lake Township and Waterford Township.

In Wayne County, the database shows fluoride is added to 'all' water systems in the county.

Some residents there are split on Kennedy's recommendation.

“Fluoride for sure, we try to remove it from our toothpaste, our deodorant," Ronny Cash said.

He believes removing fluoride from our water could be a good thing.

“I have two kids, Roman and Eli, and I tell them every day and I teach them young, no fluoride in your toothpaste, no fluoride in your water and they ask me why all the time and I tell them it’s very toxic for your body," Cash said.

Thomas Humphrey said he is waiting for more information to come out but mentioned he only drinks water from a filter or bottle.

“I just feel better doing it that way," Humphrey said.

Jacob Courser says he is not too worried about fluoride.

“I grew up with fluoride treatments as a child. I have fluoride in my toothpaste. Yeah, it’s not a huge concern to me at this time," Courser said.

The American Dental Association says fluoride is necessary for good oral health, saying "the growing distrust of credible, time-tested, evidence-based science is disheartening."

