Channel 7 "Day of Giving" adds up to $90,000 in donations, representing 270,000 meals for Forgotten Harvest

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A steady line of cars outside Womac Temple on Cherry Street in Inkster illustrates the food insecurity facing the community — and the generosity of Metro Detroit viewers is helping address it.

Watch Tony Geftos' report below

$90K raised by WXYZ donated to Forgotten Harvest to help fight food insecurity

Channel 7 teamed up with the Scripps Howard Fund, Cynthia and Edsel Ford, and generous viewers on Wednesday, July 22, to host a day of giving in support of Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. The result: a check for $90,000, representing 270,000 meals.

Mike Murri, Regional Vice President and WXYZ-WMYD General Manager, presented the check to Forgotten Harvest President and CEO Adrian Lewis.

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"Adrian on behalf of Channel 7, all the viewers in Metropolitan Detroit that opened up their hearts and wallets, the Scripps Howard Fund, our employees and the generosity of Cynthia and Edsel Ford, we're so proud to present you and the Forgotten Harvest team with a check for $90,000, 270,000 meals to help reduce hunger in our community. We're so grateful for the amazing work you do. Adrian, thank you," Murri said.

Murri reflected on the community response to the campaign.

"It really is incredible to see the outpouring of generosity from this community Detroiters always step up. We are so grateful. I just say thank you to the entire community," Murri said.

The funds help purchase food for drive-through pantries like the one at Womac Temple. Jai Simon, Director of Program Development at Womac Temple, said the need in the community is significant.

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"A lot of people are without food. The food insecurities are unreal," Simon said.

Simon described what happens when the pantry goes without food.

"We went three weeks that we didn't have it and the phone was blew up the messages. My phone was blowing up my support that over there, her phone was blowing up. People just saying we need food," Simon said.

He said summer is often when the need is greatest.

"This is when you need it the most, and when kids are out of school, they need something to eat," Simon said.

Among those picking up food at the Womac Temple pantry was Linda, who was there for her grandchildren.

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"I have my two grandsons that I take care of a lot and this really helps out. I'm a senior citizen. All I have is my Social Security. This is a blessing," Linda said.

Lewis said the support from Channel 7 viewers and the broader community reflects the organization's standing in Metro Detroit.

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"The Detroit Free Press readers were able to vote on the best of the best of 2026 and in the category of best nonprofit, it was Forgotten Harvest, and again to know that their readers supported us in such a way that it just stood out that day," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

