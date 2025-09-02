'Chaotic incident' in Rochester Hills leaves 2 shot, 1 dead after altercation

Two people were shot and one person was killed after a parking lot altercation at a hotel in Rochester Hills that eventually led to a crash.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a "chaotic incident" on Monday afternoon near the area of Rochester Rd. and South Blvd.

See video from the scene below

Scene video at Rochester Hills shooting

Deputies say the incident started in a Fairfield Inn parking lot and ended with a crash near Rochester and South Blvd.

There were three people involved in the incident, and two of them were shot. One person did die.

The three people connected to the incident have been identified, police say, and they are investigating to see if others are involved.

Deputies say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

