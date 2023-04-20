Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust."

Baldwin's attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case.

The actor and the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.