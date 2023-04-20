Watch Now
News

Actions

Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Alec Baldwin attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Alec Baldwin
rust.jpeg
Halyna Hutchins Rust
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:52:38-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust."

Baldwin's attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case.

The actor and the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!