Charges dismissed against 2 former Wayne County officials for failed jail project

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Charges have been dropped against two Wayne County officials involved in the failed Wayne County Consolidated Jail Project.

According to court documents, Steven Collins, who was an assistant Wayne County Corporation Counsel, and Carla Sledge, the former chief financial officer for Wayne County, worked on the project from October 2010 until June 2013.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, it was announced that Judge Vonda Evans dismissed the case, which alleged misconduct and willful neglect of duty against Collins and Sledge. According to a release, the judge cited the reason for the dismissal was "defects in the indictment that the people failed to cure."

Collins and Sledge were charged on Sept. 12, 2014. The two were accused of giving false or misleading information regarding the project's cost.

Prosecutors have not decided if the judge's ruling will be appealed.

The building was partially constructed when county commissioners voted to cancel contracts after the project went $91 million over its $220 million budget in 2013.

A deal was approved in June for a new criminal justice center and jail in another location. A real estate development company received the unfinished jail site for a planned mixed-use development.

View court documents below:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.