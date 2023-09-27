Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History getting $1.8M in funds for renovation

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is getting nearly $2 million in funds for renovations.

The City of Detroit announced this week that $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds will support the "major renovations" at The Wright.

Those funds will be part of the $5 million redesign of the museum's General Motors Theater that will feature state-of-the-art technology, expand capacity and more. The theatre hosts films, spoken-word, dance and other performances.

According to officials, The Wright's plans for a new stage will also bring the audience closer for a more intimate setting.

“The Charles Wright Museum of African American History is a gem not only in Detroit, but nationally,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to help the museum move forward with a major facility improvement to help it remain competitive, thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.”

The Wright opened in 1997 and at the time was the largest museum of its kind in the world dedicated to African-American history .

City officials say the movement to apply some ARPA funds to the museum's improvement was led by Councilman Scott Benson, who is also a member of the museum's board.

“The Charles H. Wright Museum lives in an iconic facility that welcomes thousands of visitors through our doors each year. Support from the city is truly critical in helping us ensure that we can maintain capital improvements while also upgrading our technology on behalf of the institution and community we serve," The Wright President and CEO Neil A. Barclay said.

It's expected that the renovations will be complete by the spring of 2024.