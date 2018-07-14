Man wanted in Chase bank robbery in Utica

Fair
HI: 89°
LO: 72°
Police are Searching for the Man Who Robbed a Chase Bank in Utica
UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Utica Police are looking for a man who's wanted for robbing a Chase bank Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, pictured above wearing a hoodie, entered the bank around 12:45 p.m. and demanded cash. Police say the man was armed while he robbed the bank.
The bank is located on Hall Road and Van Dyke.
Stay with Action News for updates.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.