Man wanted in Chase bank robbery in Utica

5:07 PM, Jul 14, 2018
Police are Searching for the Man Who Robbed a Chase Bank in Utica

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Utica Police are looking for a man who's wanted for robbing a Chase bank Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, pictured above wearing a hoodie, entered the bank around 12:45 p.m. and demanded cash. Police say the man was armed while he robbed the bank.

The bank is located on Hall Road and Van Dyke. 

