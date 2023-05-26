Chat with the chief: 1-on-1 with Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — With eighteen months on the job, Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin is making changes and it shows.

7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford spoke with the chief on Friday for our new series called Chat with the Chief.

“Policing is a tough job and it’s not getting any easier. The fact that everybody works together and pulls in the same direction makes it that much easier,” Shahin said. “I’m talking about the officers that I’m fortunate enough to work alongside, our community, our city council. Mayor Hammoud is so very supportive of public safety.”

Shahin wants people of all nationalities and ethnicities to feel welcome. He said traffic statistics in the city have changed.

“I’m really proud of that. We’ve been able to cut the number of people of color being pulled over from 40% in half to 20%,” Shahin said. “When you’re policing and you’re doing it in an equitable way and regardless of your race or your national origin or your zip code, you should feel welcomed in all communities and especially in Dearborn.”

He said they’ve been able to keep crime down by working with their partners in the community.

“The men and women that make up this police department, they work every day to keep this community safe,” Shahin said.

After 25 years with the department, he has learned how to make Dearborn work.

“Interacting with the community, community engagement, building trust or challenges but at the end of the day, managing people, there’s no blueprint for it,” he said.

As summer nears and there's an increased danger with more people hitting the streets, he's tackling the issue head-on.

“We’ve been very focused on improving traffic safety in this town, not just from a ticketing perspective,” Shahin said.

The chief is encouraging parents to talk with their children about “the dangers of reckless driving.”

“Because the one thing that I have learned over 25 years, I’ve seen too much tragedy in this town,” Shahin said.

Shahin takes pride in being a longtime resident of Dearborn and serving the community.

“I love this community. I’m so blessed that I was able to get hired here 25 years ago," he said. “I’ve lived in this community for many years. I met my wife in this town. My kids were raised here and went to school here. I love the city of Dearborn and it’s just a special place.”