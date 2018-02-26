CHECK BEFORE YOU GO: Road work continues on I-696, I-75 and US-24

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 30°
Rochester Hills Road Repairs Cause Headaches for Drivers
Patching and roadwork throughout Macomb and Oakland counties will continue today, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Construction will occur during the morning and afternoon rush to get as much done during dry weather, leaving only 1 lane open -- at times.
VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP
MONDAY
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.