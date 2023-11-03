Check-in with the Chief: Corey Haines leads Eastpointe as interim chief

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Police Department Interim Chief Corey Haines is a veteran in law enforcement.

He took over the department following a controversial punch in Greektown by a Detroit officer who landed at the Eastpointe Police Department right after.

That officer has since been let go and Haines has been leading with steady guidance for about four months now.

“I think it’s going fantastic What a wonderful city. What a wonderful police department. I couldn’t ask for a better place to go after my retirement of 31 years in another city,” Haines said.

When he came into the role from Madison Heights, there were challenges in Eastpointe that needed to be addressed.

“I did come in with a couple of struggles that were right out of the gate. But again, the team is so fantastic. They were able to work together. We made the absolute best out of a terrible situation and we’re able to move the department forward,” the chief said.

Haines said it’s been challenging all around to retain officers.

“I mean, it’s tough everywhere. It was tough when I was in Madison Heights. It’s just as tough here in Eastpointe,” Haines said. “But we have a lot of good things going for us in Eastpointe. The officers and command officers have just settled a new contract, so their wages are more in line with where they need to be, which is a big help.”

Haines recognizes that younger officers face different challenges than he did when he joined the force.

“We’re in a whole different environment than we were back 30 years ago, 31 years ago when I first started. But some of the things I like to tell them is be honest, you’re integrity above all,” he said.

In the position of a law enforcement officer, sometimes, mistakes are sometimes made.

“We have to support our officers no. 1. Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. I make mistakes every day in this profession and probably everything that I do,” the chief said. “But it’s also a difference between a mistake, something goes wrong and an intentional act.

The 31-year-old veteran told 7 Action News that he would "state a resounding yes" if he were offered the position as chief.

"I found a great (police) family here," Haines said. "Like I said, we've had some serious crimes in the few months that I've been here and I have not seen in my 31 years a more outstanding police force that comes together for good and works together so well in times of crisis. I just can't say enough positive things about it."

Haines said his passion for the badge never grows old. He has two kids and even finds time to coach his daughter's cross country team.