Check-in with the Chief: Highland Park's interim police chief James McMahon

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — James McMahon has been on the force as an officer for 16 years and started the role as Highland Park's interim police chief in January.

He believes positive change is working due to cooperation with the city council and the mayor's office.

In his years of working in Highland Park, McMahon has seen many things change.

“When we first started, we were still doing hand-written reports, we didn’t have a lot of equipment and we weren’t receiving a lot of training,” McMahon said. “Over the years, our officers are getting a tremendous amount of training that’s available to them.”

With change has come improvement.

“We have some of the best technology available to law enforcement in terms of bodycams, car cameras,” he said.

Domestic violence and mental health struggles are among calls McMahon said the department receives the most.

“We were fortunate enough to receive a grant to employ a couple of social workers that will work hand in hand with our officers. That should be implemented here relatively soon," McMahon said.

He thinks the additional resources will help with how the department responds to calls.

McMahon has a lot to be proud of with his years with the department.

“We’ve got a lot of great citizens in Highland Park. And unfortunately, Highland Park gets a bad rep and I don’t think Highland Park gets the credit it deserves, to be honest with you,” McMahon said. “There’s a lot of great people here and a lot of good programs, a lot of youth programs."

He thinks soon “Highland Park will be the place to be.”