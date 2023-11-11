Check-in with the Chief: Kellie Bauss, first woman to serve in position

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Take a trip down Main Street and you'll see all the progress in the city of Clawson.

But if you look inside the police department, you'll see history being made with Chief Kellie Bauss. She's the city's first woman police chief.

She added that of the department's 16 officers, four of them are women.

"I've spent most of my career here being the only female officer and in 2021, we hired another female and since then two more, so we have four of us now. That's very exciting," Bauss said. "Another unique thing about Clawson is that we're pretty diverse in general as far as background and ethnicity for such a small place to be, so I'm excited about that."

Bauss said members of the department are "compassionate."

"They really care about the community and I think that's important in order to give the best services to your community," the chief said.

In June, the city started a virtual neighborhood watch program, where residents and business owners register their surveillance cameras with police.

"It does not give us access to the footage, but what is does is give us access to who we need to contact if we need to see the footage to assist with finding a missing person or to assist with solving a crime," Bauss said. "In a small community like this, the police department can't do it all. We really rely on our partnership with the community to be vigilant and assist us in solving crime."

You can watch the full check-in with Bauss in the video player above.

