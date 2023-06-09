Check in with the Chief: Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford joined Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren Friday for a "Chat with the Chief."

During Friday's chat, Chief Barren discussed public outreach and safety efforts the department is taking to address crime and issues plaguing the city's diverse population.

"Our main issue in the city of Southfield is domestic violence and car theft," Chief Barren said. "Coming into the Southfield Police Department, I organized what we call a domestic violence committee where we partner with our community, we partner with HAVEN and other Southfield-based domestic violence associations."

Southfield's diverse population, the chief said, provides unique opportunities for outreach and community engagement.

"It's a diverse community. Certainly, a large population of African Americans, roughly 72%. And then we have a significant Jewish population where we coordinate with them to address all of the things going on with antisemitic acts."