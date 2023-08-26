Check-in with the chief: Utica Police Department Chief Matthew Kaluzny

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the quaint little town of Utica, Matthew Kaluzny has been on the job as police chief for less than a year, and he’s all about community satisfaction.

The city has a population of about 5,200. More and more are discovering what Utica has to offer.

“We’ve got a really great community here, and what I like about the city of Utica is we’re really a small city with really large city amenities,” Kaluzny said. “My biggest worry is making sure we provide our citizens the service that they deserve. Provide our businesses and all our visitors that they can come to our city, enjoy our amenities, enjoy our restaurants and really have a great experience down here.”

One of the complains Kaluzny hears is the amount of traffic the city is seeing as it continues to grow.

“We start off as a really small-knit community and we’ve grown, we’ve got an amazing baseball field out here, so we get a lot of people that come down to the city and unfortunately, our streets can only handle so much traffic out here,” he said.

The chief is planning ahead for what comes next as the city continues to expand.

You can watch the full interview with Kaluzny in the video player above.