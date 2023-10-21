Check-in with the Chief: White Lake Township's Dan Keller

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — White Lake Township is the 15th safest community of its size, but it still comes with challenges.

Police Chief Dan Keller spoke with 7 Action News during our Check-in with the Chief segment this week.

In Keller’s 25 years with the department, he’s seen many changes.

“So, it's really been the growth of White Lake,” Keller said. "It still has a small-town feel, but the population has grown probably by 15,000 people since I've been here. So, it's been positive growth, it's been smart growth. We are subdivision community, so it still has a very hometown feel to it."

The chief said the department is “blessed enough” to have smaller challenges.

“We are a diverse community, and so we have socioeconomic problems that we have to deal with as a police department,” Keller said.

When Keller thinks of White Lake, “high quality of life” comes to mind.

“It's a great place to live. The community engages with the police department — the police department engaged with the community. So it's a one-team, one-fight effort to keep a quality of life high and crime low. It's a great combination. It works and it's successful. We're successful at it,” the chief said.

Keller wants people to know that the department cares about the community.

“What I want them to know is that we care first and foremost, that we care about the citizens, about their safety, about their welfare. We care about the businesses. We want the businesses to thrive here. We care about the houses of worship. We want them to be safe and feel safe when they go to church,” Keller said. “It's just a well-rounded police department and it's a great. It's a great department that cares about their community.

The chief says his greatest reward is giving back to others. He's created the White Lake Police Foundation to help do just that. You can learn more about it online.